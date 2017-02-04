A meeting of a Chairman of Parliament and President of Israel is underway in Tbilisi. Georgian MPs are attending the meeting as well.
The Israeli President arrived to Georgia yesterday with his wife.
...
Zaza Okuashvili, the wellknown businessman and owner of the Omega Group, has been recognised as the Best Investor of the Year at the 17th annual business award ceremony organised by the Georgian Times...
One of the leaders of the Georgian Dream Manana Kobakhidze believes that the country should not live by the Consitution fit for Saakashvili and explains that the new changesshould be aimed at keeping ...
The hearing on the case of Iberia TV closure and the seizure of the broadcasting license was resumed at the Tbilisi City Court with the examination of the evidence presented by the prosecution.
The co...
The development strategy of Kutaisi continues to be discussed . Kutaisi City Hall and the Media Club presented to the people employed in the sphere of tourism and infrastructure sectors the city`s med...
Ketevan Tsikhelashvili , a State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality has commented on the meeting between Zurab Abashidze ( A special representative of Georgia for Relations with Russia ) a...
Russian security officials say they have arrested 10 suspected terrorists during a special operation in Moscow and St. Petersburg on November 12.
The detainees were described as Central Asians, and th...